Young Adult Tested Positive After Attending ‘Coronavirus Party’ In Kentucky

Some young adults in Kentucky decided to hold a “Coronavirus party” and now at least one of the people at the party has tested positive for COVID-19.

The partygoers intentionally got together thinking “they are indestructible” and purposely defying state guidance to practice social distancing, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

