Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prime Minister: 405,000 people volunteer in NHS coronavirus effort

Prime Minister: 405,000 people volunteer in NHS coronavirus effort

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Prime Minister: 405,000 people volunteer in NHS coronavirus effort

Prime Minister: 405,000 people volunteer in NHS coronavirus effort

Boris Johnson said the Government was “massively ramping up” testing for coronavirus as he announced that 405,000 people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SafetyDave1000k

Rob Bennett RT @MarkMooseOwen: Five people per second volunteer to help the NHS, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed https://t.co/tbM6eSeRjM @GFi… 14 minutes ago

janeneggy

Jane Graham RT @cmi_managers: Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson reveals that 405,000 people have applied in 24 hours to be a volunteer to help the NHS, aga… 14 minutes ago

MarkMooseOwen

Mark Owen Five people per second volunteer to help the NHS, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed https://t.co/tbM6eSeRjM… https://t.co/bwU4Zd91Ac 15 minutes ago

cmi_managers

CMI Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson reveals that 405,000 people have applied in 24 hours to be a volunteer to help the NH… https://t.co/GQduBjiUsZ 31 minutes ago

ApprenticeMGUK

Apprenticeship MG RT @PunchlineGlos: Five people per second volunteer to help the NHS, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has revealed 👉https://t.co/VAbcLwJcdv #n… 32 minutes ago

gordon_riches

Gordon Riches #FBPE Hope you remember Prime Minister, that people are doing this because they care for the vulnerable in our society an… https://t.co/BAbAuVWFcZ 32 minutes ago

PunchlineGlos

Punchline Magazine Five people per second volunteer to help the NHS, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has revealed 👉… https://t.co/DlDskAwfFA 33 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Prime Minister has said 405,000 people have signed up to volunteer in the NHS. #coronavirus 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.