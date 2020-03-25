Nikki Bella doesn't want to deliver baby at home

Nikki Bella is worried she'll have to deliver her baby at home.

The 36-year-old retired wrestler is due to give birth to her first child at the end of August and is terrified that she'll have to deliver naturally without any intervention from doctors if the coronavirus crisis goes on longer than predicted.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: Nikki is currently self-isolating at home with Artem, her twin sister Brie - who is also expecting a baby in July - and her two-year-old daughter Birdie.