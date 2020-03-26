Global  

Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate Over Reopening Timeline

The Senate on Wednesday passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package with a 96-0 vote.

The measure will now go to the House.

