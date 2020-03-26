Global  

Stimulus Package

Bill Mitchell explains what you'll get from the Coronavirus Bailout and who will get it.

Federal government's massive 2-trillion dollar stimulus package is now a reality.

For most americans the questions are how much will i get, and when?

News 12's bill mitchell has tonight's update.

Here in the tri-state area, you've likely been impacted financially in some way by the coronavirus pandemic.

The actual bill goes into great detail about who will get relief....and here are some of the highlights.

---everyone is eligible except non-resident aliens..

---filing a tax return is not required in order to collect the money..

---those who collect social security will get a check ---individual taxpayers are eligible for payments up to 1200 dollars..but it decreases for those whose adjust gross income if 75-thousand or less.

---couples who file a joint tax return are eligible for a payments up to 2400-dollars, plus an addition 500 dollars per child..if their adjusted income is less than 150-thousand.

That's a brief look at the bill---but you'll be hearing a lot more as people and agencies begin to sift through the details.

The government says it will start cutting checks now...but warns it may be weeks before you get yours.

The legislation only states the checks must be delivered before december.

In chattanooga bill mitchell news 12 now.

The coronavirus has caused




