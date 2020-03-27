Kathy Griffin in isolation after 'unbearably painful' coronavirus symptoms 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:16s - Published Kathy Griffin in isolation after 'unbearably painful' coronavirus symptoms The comedian posted a photo of herself in the ER and revealed she was unable to get tested for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page Kathy Griffin in isolation after 'unbearably painful' coronavirus symptoms: https://t.co/8c6eGyhRl7 #DonaldTrump 26 minutes ago Rose RT @USATODAY: The comedian, 59, revealed on Twitter Wednesday that she's been sent to a "COVID-19 isolation ward in a major hospital ER" af… 55 minutes ago Lili RT @LauraBockov: After Kathy Griffin was admitted to the hospital and placed in a coronavirus isolation ward — where she criticized Preside… 1 hour ago soccerman Kathy Griffin, self-isolating after hospital visit, wasn't able to get coronavirus test Kathy Griffin called out P… https://t.co/J5IbLiQKCR 1 hour ago Shriya Patil RT @ETPanache: .@kathygriffin's hospitalisation comes barely a week after she shared that her mother Maggie had passed away. #Coronavirus #… 3 hours ago LauraB🌊⚔️ After Kathy Griffin was admitted to the hospital and placed in a coronavirus isolation ward — where she criticized… https://t.co/rdwSX9ccwG 7 hours ago Pat Wright. Kathy Griffin Shares Grim Photo After She’s Admitted To COVID-19 Isolation Ward: Trump’s ‘Lying’ https://t.co/wkmlBzHD5h via @HollywoodLife 7 hours ago