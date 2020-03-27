Magician Dies from COVID 19 (3-26-20)

Missouri attributed to covid-19-- and as the crisis continues, we're all sure to eventually know someone who has caught the virus.

One man who died from the coronavirus is dennis wilson, a man seen here who loved life, his family, and his passion for his unique hobby.

We learn more about him tonight form a st.

Joseph man who knew him well.

<<dennis wilson will be remembered as one of the first in missouri to die from the coronavirus.but he was much more than that.he was a husband, a former school administrator, and (sot: dave sandy, local magician: he was a pretty well-rounded performer.

He could perform for just a couple people in the close-up style of magic or perform for a couple hundred people on a stage.

He was well-versed.") st.

Joseph's david sandy was a friend of wilson's and as a fellow magician, sandy admired wilson's work.they were both in a regional club of magicians that meet monthly.

(sot: sandy: "he texted me on march 12 and said i'm not going to be able to make it to the board meeting because i've got the flu.

He subsequently went to urgent care and they told him to go home and rest.

They thought it was just influenza.

Just nine days later he succombed to this horrible virus.")wilson might have been in his early 70s, but sandy says his body was not that of a senior.(sot: sandy: "he was a picture of health.

The guy was in better shape than i am.")covid 19 has hit too close to home for sandy's comfort, in addition to wilson, he says that there are now at least two other members of his magic club who have tested positive for the coronavirus.(sot: sandy: "i've got to the point where i open doors with the sleeve of my jacket and push them open and don't touch any part of my face until i use antibacterial soap.")sandy says he will miss his friend -- knowing that wilson had many more magic shows left in him.

And more than that though, he thinks his fans will miss him too.

(applause 3sec.

Out.)>> worldwide there have now been more than 531,000 cases of