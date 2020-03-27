Proper Doggo Sits Upright for Treat 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:48s - Published Proper Doggo Sits Upright for Treat Occurred on November 21, 2019 / Sunderland, UK Info from Licensor: "Hilarious video of my dog sitting like a Meerkat so he can receive his favorite treat."