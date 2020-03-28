Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wuhan slowly comes back to life after coronavirus lockdown

Wuhan slowly comes back to life after coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Wuhan slowly comes back to life after coronavirus lockdown

Wuhan slowly comes back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, began lifting a two-month lockdown on Saturday by restarting some metro services and reopening borders, allowing some semblance of normality to return and families to reunite.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wuhan slowly comes back to life after coronavirus lockdown

Cars and cyclists filled the roads of Wuhan on Saturday (March 28)-- as a two-month lockdown in the city where the coronavirus first emerged began to be eased.

The reopening of the city, which saw itself cut off from the rest of the country, marks a key turning point in China's fight against the virus.

With high speed trains allowed back into the city, passengers packed Wuhan station.

This student says he's very happy to see his family, after being separated in Shanghai for three months.

Wuhan accounts for about 60% of China's coronavirus cases, but they have fallen sharply in recent weeks, a sign that the strict measures appear to be working.

The last confirmed locally-transmitted case of the virus in Wuhan was on Monday.

But even with the decline in cases, authorities were taking few chances.

Staff in masks and protective gear bustled around the railway station-- giving out hand disinfectant and putting up signs reminding travelers they need a mobile-phone based health code to take public transport.

And no one will be allowed to leave the city until April 8.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tcpmultimedia

The City Pulse News People in Central China where the coronavirus was first detected are allowed to go back to work and public transpor… https://t.co/RpjxzTp4W6 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.