Wuhan slowly comes back to life after coronavirus lockdown

Cars and cyclists filled the roads of Wuhan on Saturday (March 28)-- as a two-month lockdown in the city where the coronavirus first emerged began to be eased.

The reopening of the city, which saw itself cut off from the rest of the country, marks a key turning point in China's fight against the virus.

With high speed trains allowed back into the city, passengers packed Wuhan station.

This student says he's very happy to see his family, after being separated in Shanghai for three months.

Wuhan accounts for about 60% of China's coronavirus cases, but they have fallen sharply in recent weeks, a sign that the strict measures appear to be working.

The last confirmed locally-transmitted case of the virus in Wuhan was on Monday.

But even with the decline in cases, authorities were taking few chances.

Staff in masks and protective gear bustled around the railway station-- giving out hand disinfectant and putting up signs reminding travelers they need a mobile-phone based health code to take public transport.

And no one will be allowed to leave the city until April 8.