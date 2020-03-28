Global  

Jesse RItka's 5pm Saturday Forecast

Jesse RItka's 5pm Saturday Forecast

Jesse RItka's 5pm Saturday Forecast

Many of us are stuck in a fog this evening and there is still the chance for strong to severe storms before midnight.

Jesse RItka's 5pm Saturday Forecast

Large hail, minor flooding andintense thunderstorm windgusts with many locationspicking up an additionalquarter to half an inch ofrainfall with higher amountspossible in thunderstorms.Theback side of the area of lowpressure responsible forSaturday's stormy weather willpass through on Sunday, thiswill really wind up the windswith gusts possible over35mph.

Scattered but lightrain showers are possible offand on throughout Sunday butmost spots won't even see aquarter of an inch of rainthroughout the day.

The windwill be the big story onmaking 47 degrees feel evencolder, the gusts will belightest in the early morningif you want to hop outsidequickly to avoid the blusteryweather.Sunshine tries to workthrough the clouds on Mondayand Tuesday with highs in thelow to mid-40s both days,feeling better under thepartly cloudy sky and lighterwind.

The next chance for raincomes Wednesday night and intoThursday.




