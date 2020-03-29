Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Earth Hour 2020

Earth Hour 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Earth Hour 2020
Earth Hour is taking place at 8:30 p.m. on March 28.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Earth Hour 2020

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD TONIGHT.PEOPLE MAY BE OBSERVING EARTHHOUR.AT 8-30 P-M, EVERYONE ISENCOURAGED TO TURN OFF THEIRLIGHTS FOR AN HOUR.THE WORLD WIDE FUND FOR NATURESTARTED 'EARTH HOUR' INAUSTRALIA IN 2007 - AS A WAY TODRAW ATTENTION TO ENVIRONMENTALISSUES.THE ORGANIZERS SAY THIS YEAR,IT WILL ALSO SERVE AS A SYMBOLOF WORLD-WIDE SOLIDARITY IN THEFIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.TOSS TO LEAHLEAH A




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Farween

Farween 🌎 Earth Hour in Canada! 8:30 - 9:30pm (Mountain Time) March 28, 2020 earthhourofficial . . . #earthhour #wwf… https://t.co/50OWxcLECV 27 seconds ago

xoxorrd

Rayane Raquel Dias RT @wildwarriors: Earth Hour is back for 2020 and this year the focus is on climate action and sustainable development. The call for climat… 50 seconds ago

MapCrimZ

CrimZ RT @TempoAxe: I'm over here losing my mind watching @aMSaRedyoshi do the most ridiculous Yoshi techs I've ever seen, WHAT ON EARTH! He's c… 1 minute ago

Alyssaa012

🌟 It’s earth hour 1 minute ago

jlostumbo369

Joey Lostumbo RT @LinksGems: (2/2) 5. A doe and fawn at NGLA 6. A coyote at Cal Club 7. A kangaroo at St. Andrews Beach (Aus) 8. A seal pup at Cypress P… 1 minute ago

VerstraetB

prettyinpink @YEGlifer @mops_ma @danat8n @ColinAitchison @EmmaLGraney Do worry dear Let it go for an hour...earth hour.lights out. 1 minute ago

crosseyed45

Buddy @Kris680NEWS @680NEWS Did you turn your lights off from 8:30-9:30PM for earth hour 2 minutes ago

nyunggai

Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO @SkyNewsAust Did they? With all this covid19 I didn’t realise it was Earth Hour 2020. 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.