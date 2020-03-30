Global  

Trump: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended To April 30

Trump: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended To April 30

Trump: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended To April 30

President Donald Trump has abandoned his plan to reopen the country by Easter, saying Sunday that strict social distancing guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will continue through April.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

