Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4

Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4

Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4

Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration to limit human contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus, meaning schools are closed until at least May 4.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ctatumrise

Sub Zero RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING - Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration to limit human contact to prevent the spread of coronavi… 16 minutes ago

TruthSerum2all

TruthSerum2all #GodIsReal RT @TruthSerum2all: 🇺🇸Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4 https://t.co/9QQIUj4OwU🇺🇸 37 minutes ago

TruthSerum2all

TruthSerum2all #GodIsReal 🇺🇸Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4 https://t.co/9QQIUj4OwU🇺🇸 40 minutes ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4 https://t.co/9x3GITIZEA #dallas 47 minutes ago

tinacruickshank

Mrs. C Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4 – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/OLPoTqhCia 1 hour ago

995thewolfdfw

99.5 The Wolf BREAKING: Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4 https://t.co/VTqh9TmVfC 1 hour ago

Markphillips995

Mark Phillips Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4 https://t.co/yD1jYHOudG 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.