2 Deaths, 57 Coronavirus Cases Reported At Yucaipa Nursing Facility

2 Deaths, 57 Coronavirus Cases Reported At Yucaipa Nursing Facility

2 Deaths, 57 Coronavirus Cases Reported At Yucaipa Nursing Facility

At least 57 people at a nursing facility in Yucaipa have tested positive for COVID-19 and two people have died, officials reported Tuesday.

Nicole Comstock reports.

