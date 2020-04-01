2 Deaths, 57 Coronavirus Cases Reported At Yucaipa Nursing Facility

Coronavirus Updates - Alexander Higgins Pakistan reports 8 new cases bringing total confirmed cases there to 2,039 and 26 total deaths, with 101 new cases… https://t.co/aEDpLgBtze 2 seconds ago

Coronavirus Updates - Alexander Higgins Australia reports 32 new cases bringing total confirmed cases there to 4,860 and 20 total deaths, with 97 new cases… https://t.co/kahODb301i 23 seconds ago

Carol J Davy RT @MiamiHerald: NEW: Florida has more than 6,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after state health officials announced 403 more cases Tuesday… 33 seconds ago

Joreen Belocura RT @ryanstruyk: Reported US coronavirus cases and deaths via @CNN: Beginning of March: 71 cases, 1 death End of March: 185,469 cases, 3,8… 34 seconds ago

Ayanna RT @SAfmnews: #Covid_19 The death toll from the coronavirus in South Africa now stands at 5 after 2 more deaths were reported yesterday.… 1 minute ago

Marko Silberhand RT @Amy_Siskind: U.S. has more than 180,000 reported coronavirus cases, and more than 3,500 are dead - up 432 today alone! U.S. now accoun… 2 minutes ago

Oluchi🤍 RT @SteveHiltonx: scale of China's coronavirus cover-up is staggering, according to UK govt: - '3.2 million cases in China, 40x what's rep… 2 minutes ago