Prices of non-subsidised cylinders slashed by up to Rs 62 per unit | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:09s - Published Prices of non-subsidised cylinders slashed by up to Rs 62 per unit | Oneindia News 3 doctors at Delhi hospital test positive, apart from 2 Mohalla clinic doctors; Tablighi Markaz cleared, all evacuated, tracing of members underway; Non-subsidised LPG cylinder rates slashed; Govt blames fake news for migrant labourers' exodus and more news #IndiaLockdown #TablighiJamaat 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this