Shaking From Idaho Earthquake Felt In Colorado now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:30s - Published Shaking From Idaho Earthquake Felt In Colorado A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the central part of Idaho just before 6 pm local time on Tuesday. It was centered 78 miles to the northeast of Boise near Cape Horn Mountain. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this