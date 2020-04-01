Global  

Greg Jennings: The Miami Dolphins want #1 pick to ensure they draft Tua Tagovailoa

Greg Jennings: The Miami Dolphins want #1 pick to ensure they draft Tua Tagovailoa

Greg Jennings: The Miami Dolphins want #1 pick to ensure they draft Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering trading assets to acquire the #1 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

Greg Jennings tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he doesn't think trading so many great assets to acquire the number one pick is a good idea, but thinks Miami is keen to do it so that can ensure they will add Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to their roster.

