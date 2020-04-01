Midmorning With Aundrea - April 1, 2020 (Part 2)

Garth brooks and his wife trisha yearwood gave fans a treat last night-- a free online concert for those stuck at home.

More than five million viewed it.

It's a big month for brooks.

He's being awarded the "gershwin prize, by the library of congress, which credits him with elevating country music "into national anthem of the american people."

Cbs news anchor norah o'donnell spoke with brooks at the beginning of march prior to social distancing.

Here's part of that conversation.

Norah o'donnell: 11:44:52 what is it about country music?

Garth brooks: 11:44:59;04 i don't know.

It's-- it's almost like breathin' in and breathin' out, isn't it?

You don't have to work to listen to it, and you don't even have to be listening to hear it.//.

I think it's the voice of the common man's soul.

The dance that soul moving sound of country music is what has packed arenas with tens of thousands of fans up until this cris.

Sometimes i thank god& &fans who know all the words to his songs.

&for unanswered prayers.

And they're singing every word of a song like that // garth brooks: 11:47:25;17 i'm a guy, so i'm the last guy that's gonna say size matters.

But it does.

Brooks says that despite all of that success the lesson in life is that adversity is what makes us stronger and helps us bounce back.

11:50:33; you've got a bow and arrow, right?

The only way that arrow is going to go far at all is/it's got to address resistance, right.

So for every dreamer out there, when you hear, "no, it canno be done//" just le it keep comin'.

11:50:59;16 because once they let go of that arrow, all those no's, all those impossibles are what's gonna fuel you to turn those dreams into reality.

//.

Norah o'donnell: 11:51:18;14 the increased resistance.

Garth brooks: 11:51:21;10 yes ma'am.

Song much of his music evokes emotion& even tears... especially with one of his signature songs: if tomorrow never comes.

Norah o'donnell: 12:05:43 what's the end of that sentence for you?

If tomorrow never comes?

Garth brooks: 12:06:25 i really feel blessed, lucky, all that stuff.

///12:06:45 if tomorrow never comes, i'm the luckiest guy on the planet.

You can tune in tonight here on wcbi tv to watch garth and his wife trisha live from their home studio.

The show is shot without a studio audience and a minimal crew.

