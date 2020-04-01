White House Task Force May Soon
Recommend Americans Wear Masks President Trump's coronavirus task force
could issue formal guidance on masks in the
near future, according to CNN.
Trump suggested he was open to the idea
during Tuesday's White House briefing.
President Trump,
via statement Dr. Deborah Birx previously warned against
people wearing masks because it could cause
a false sense of protection.
New information about asymptomatic carriers
has led members of the task force to
reconsider their stances.
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, via 'Good Morning America' Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would recommend
that the general public wear face masks "if we do not have the problem of taking away masks
from the health care workers who need them."