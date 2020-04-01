Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks

White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks

White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks

White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks President Trump's coronavirus task force could issue formal guidance on masks in the near future, according to CNN.

Trump suggested he was open to the idea during Tuesday's White House briefing.

President Trump, via statement Dr. Deborah Birx previously warned against people wearing masks because it could cause a false sense of protection.

New information about asymptomatic carriers has led members of the task force to reconsider their stances.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, via 'Good Morning America' Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would recommend that the general public wear face masks "if we do not have the problem of taking away masks from the health care workers who need them."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3GoMigos

HappyClinger RT @Mike_Pence: When faced with the threat of the Coronavirus, President @realDonaldTrump took unprecedented action and suspended all trave… 8 seconds ago

jbtalkingheads

Joe RT @RealSaavedra: .@realDonaldTrump should instruct officials not to call on CNN reporters for questions if their network is not going to c… 2 minutes ago

CoWndy

kickBack Coronavirus task force freezes shipments of medical equipment for US allies https://t.co/tXhzsXOXX0 2 minutes ago

AmyV333

Double G RT @mog7546: DUMB A$$ Internet slams #DeSantis for claiming he hasn’t shut down #Florida because Trump ‘hasn’t advised it’ DeSantis said… 2 minutes ago

JuanCol35062792

Juan Collazo CNN faces backlash for skipping Trump's initial remarks at White House coronavirus briefing https://t.co/5XSsIKUZBW 2 minutes ago

OldSchool1000

Joseph DeCaro "The daily White House coronavirus task force briefing, where science meets all things Trump." https://t.co/G21jTUhUVX 2 minutes ago

PatriciaLuetke2

Shanty Irish RT @charliekirk11: Wow: The Seattle NPR station has announced that it will NOT carry the White House's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Wa… 3 minutes ago

avocadoisuseles

Hope Ziegler RT @ABC: WATCH LIVE: The White House novel coronavirus task force gives an update on the pandemic as confirmed cases in the U.S. approach 2… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.