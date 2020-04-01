White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks President Trump's coronavirus task force could issue formal guidance on masks in the near future, according to CNN.

Trump suggested he was open to the idea during Tuesday's White House briefing.

President Trump, via statement Dr. Deborah Birx previously warned against people wearing masks because it could cause a false sense of protection.

New information about asymptomatic carriers has led members of the task force to reconsider their stances.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, via 'Good Morning America' Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would recommend that the general public wear face masks "if we do not have the problem of taking away masks from the health care workers who need them."