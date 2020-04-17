Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House Task Force Unveils 'Opening Up America Again' Plan

White House Task Force Unveils 'Opening Up America Again' Plan

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:56s - Published
White House Task Force Unveils 'Opening Up America Again' Plan

White House Task Force Unveils 'Opening Up America Again' Plan

Under phase one of the plan, large gatherings will not be allowed and schools would remain closed for states with 14-day decreases in cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.