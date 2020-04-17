White House Task Force Unveils 'Opening Up America Again' Plan Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:56s - Published now White House Task Force Unveils 'Opening Up America Again' Plan Under phase one of the plan, large gatherings will not be allowed and schools would remain closed for states with 14-day decreases in cases. 0

