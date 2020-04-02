Global  

Restaurants donate cooking space to help La Soupe feed hungry families

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Normally, nonprofit La Soupe transforms perishable foods into meals for hungry kids — but these days, lots more people need their help.

Volunteers are now working in the empty kitchens at the Sleepy Bee and Taste of Belgium to make healthy meals for families whose futures are in limbo due to COVID-19.

