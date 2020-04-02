Global  

Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Research

Dolly Parton has long been the champion of the underdog and supporter of great causes.

The famed singer announced she was making a $1 million donation to coronavirus research.

"We are incredibly grateful to Dolly (@DollyParton) for believing in our doctors and researchers as we work hard to fight COVID-19," Vanderbilt University Medical Center Parton is one of many celebrities making sizable donations amid the global pandemic.

