Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, said testing was “how we would unlock the coronavirus puzzle” and “defeat it in the end”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PictorMary

GMP 💊🌑🙇‍♀️🤦‍♀️🕷🇪🇺 RT @RashellTamina: Coronavirus UK LIVE: Death toll in hospitals soars by 563 in a day as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update https://t.co/8… 1 hour ago

margare80388525

margaret Coronavirus UK LIVE: Death toll in hospitals soars by 563 in a day as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update https://t.co/IiYjAJswQU 4 hours ago

RashellTamina

Tamina Rashell Coronavirus UK LIVE: Death toll in hospitals soars by 563 in a day as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update https://t.co/8GcqFViDEM 5 hours ago

alicedenicejohn

alice denice johnson RT @standardnews: PM gives self-isolation update saying tests will 'unlock virus puzzle' https://t.co/Bk1JgMotPN 6 hours ago

laonev

Pudding, Malva (Esq.) Mans really be running the country from a sickbed. Gotta stan that dedication to work. Boris Johnson gives update… https://t.co/wyf1dfOZtS 7 hours ago

nyau_maomao

Klaus Lochinber Death toll soars by 563 as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update - LIVE https://t.co/Aa2mBjj9R5 8 hours ago

leftlateral

EOLDoula RT @standardnews: PM gives self-isolation update saying tests will 'unlock virus puzzle' https://t.co/1E1DIBrskr 8 hours ago

VickyDave02

Vicky Dave RT @EveningStandard: PM gives self-isolation update saying tests will 'unlock virus puzzle' https://t.co/gkgVFWnwRE 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.