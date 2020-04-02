Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, said testing was “how we would unlock the coronavirus puzzle” and “defeat it in the end”.



Tweets about this GMP 💊🌑🙇‍♀️🤦‍♀️🕷🇪🇺 RT @RashellTamina: Coronavirus UK LIVE: Death toll in hospitals soars by 563 in a day as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update https://t.co/8… 1 hour ago margaret Coronavirus UK LIVE: Death toll in hospitals soars by 563 in a day as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update https://t.co/IiYjAJswQU 4 hours ago Tamina Rashell Coronavirus UK LIVE: Death toll in hospitals soars by 563 in a day as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update https://t.co/8GcqFViDEM 5 hours ago alice denice johnson RT @standardnews: PM gives self-isolation update saying tests will 'unlock virus puzzle' https://t.co/Bk1JgMotPN 6 hours ago Pudding, Malva (Esq.) Mans really be running the country from a sickbed. Gotta stan that dedication to work. Boris Johnson gives update… https://t.co/wyf1dfOZtS 7 hours ago Klaus Lochinber Death toll soars by 563 as Boris Johnson gives Covid-19 update - LIVE https://t.co/Aa2mBjj9R5 8 hours ago EOLDoula RT @standardnews: PM gives self-isolation update saying tests will 'unlock virus puzzle' https://t.co/1E1DIBrskr 8 hours ago Vicky Dave RT @EveningStandard: PM gives self-isolation update saying tests will 'unlock virus puzzle' https://t.co/gkgVFWnwRE 8 hours ago