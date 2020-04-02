Bluffton community come together to give young girl a special birthday

Due to fears of spreading covid-19 and the stay-at-home order, families and communities are struggling to celebrate big milestones.

Graduations have been cancelled and kids are forced to cancel their birthday parties.but one community came together today to make sure one five year old still got to feel special on her big day.

Fox caleb saylor has more.

Trt:1:48 it an important day for a kid theye supposed to celebrate with grandma and grandpa, mom and dad and all their friends.

E planned on having birthday party.

Dinner, presents, family, friends.

Yeah, it was a big deal.

We do that for everybody, all the kids nd for andrea daug what ammy, that she wanted for her birthday, that and her favorite things laying with barbies, elsa, and anna...do you like them becae princesses just like you?

Yesut covid-19 forced her family to rethink their plans.

So they asked friends and family, people of the community to celebrate in a unique way?nats of car horns?

By being in a birthday parade.it was a day fit for princess sammy.

Sat on her throne, watching her fans driving by and celebrating her.

?more nats of something?dan lipp found out about the birthday through a mann family member.

He believes this parade was an important thing to do.

Ith everything goin on, i think we all came together and thought it would be a good idea to recognize a birthday with everything going on.rin p even doesn know the family.

She saw the facebook post and just wanted to make a little girls day.

His is just the most rewarding moment of my day to come out and just put a little smile on a little girls face and wish her a happy birthday in these circumstance.nd in times like this, coming together to celebrate her princess, is what makes bluffton special to andrea very just been gathering together to do what we can for everybody and help one nother.

I mean, that why love living here.

It perfect.nd even though she had to stay 6 feet away from her friends and family, sammy still got the birthday she deservedhank youn bluffton, caleb saylor fox 55 news