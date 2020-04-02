Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Today Is World Autism Awareness Day

Today Is World Autism Awareness Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Today Is World Autism Awareness Day

Today Is World Autism Awareness Day

Today Is World Autism Awareness Day April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, kicks off World Autism Month.

The special day and month, marked by the color blue, is meant to increase the understanding of autism.

Autism affects roughly 1 in 59 children in the U.S. A lot of research is being conducted on the disorder, and several groups have been formed to raise more money for research.

Signs of autism can present themselves in children as young as 6 months old.

The symptoms become more prevalent around ages 2 and 3 years old.

According to Autism Speaks, symptoms include sensory sensitivities, gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep issues, anxiety, depression and attention issues.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.