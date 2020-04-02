Today Is World Autism Awareness Day April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, kicks off World Autism Month.

The special day and month, marked by the color blue, is meant to increase the understanding of autism.

Autism affects roughly 1 in 59 children in the U.S. A lot of research is being conducted on the disorder, and several groups have been formed to raise more money for research.

Signs of autism can present themselves in children as young as 6 months old.

The symptoms become more prevalent around ages 2 and 3 years old.

According to Autism Speaks, symptoms include sensory sensitivities, gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep issues, anxiety, depression and attention issues.