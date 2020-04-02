Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect Tonight

Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect Tonight

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect Tonight

Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect Tonight

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's stay-at-home order goes into effect at midnight tonight.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cwossyy

crucifixio 🌒 RT @GregAbbott_TX: Yesterday I issued an executive order that goes into effect at midnight tonight that requires all Texans to stay home un… 2 minutes ago

Infindox

Torrie Starfrost RT @tsunderica: Me, 2 weeks into the Stay at Home order: Hmmmmm maybe I should do something different today. Me: Me: Me: Me: Nah. -goes bac… 2 minutes ago

TheCityMaven

Alice M. Walton This goes on for 11 1/2 hours a day, seven days a week. Why are constituents punished for respecting the Stay Home… https://t.co/EwX4JP1LbY 3 minutes ago

finafyr

finafyr(@🏠) RT @mspoint1106: It looks like trump finally gave his boys the go ahead. TX, MS, GA & FL issued stay-at-home executive orders today. In my… 3 minutes ago

liledwinm

edwin RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis is ordering ALL Floridians to stay at home unless performing essential activities. Executive or… 6 minutes ago

realangela98981

Angela Went shopping today before the stay at home order goes into effect. #Publix has 90% of what you need except in my… https://t.co/mj2Au2rzln 8 minutes ago

clauvolleyball1

Growth RT @TAPSTRIMEDIA: When Gov. Ron DeSantis was warned to close beaches, he was a coward. When the #coronavirus spread because of Spring Break… 13 minutes ago

claudia_916

Claudine @JukeMoveDex @ProFootballTalk Certain counties and cities already had a stay at home order in place for weeks.... T… https://t.co/i10c6j3rBm 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.