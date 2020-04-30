Federal guidelines for social distancing expire

Percent don't./// minnesota's stay at home order is extended.... but federal social distancing guidelines expire tonight.

That leaves states to decide what's next.

Live the ??c says in order to pratice safe social distancing keep six feet away from others.

An easy way to think about that is to measure about double your arms length.

With or without guidance from the federal government... the ??c says keeping space between ourselves e best tools e have to avoid being exposed to covi?19.

We should also continue to avoid large gatherings..

That's 10 or more people.

Retailers in rochester say they're continuing to think about ways to maintain social distancing in their stores when they can open doors again.

Options being considered include limiting the amount of customers allowed in at a time or even offering private experiences.xx x altering the direct contact with people because specialty stores are able to adjust in other words offering private experience, or specialty delivery or specialty interaction.

Shopping for food or medicine at the store is still allowed?

Stay at home order or not.

But again?

The ??c says you should stay at least six feet away from others.

