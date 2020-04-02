Coronavirus Latest: COVID-19 Pandemic Headlines From Thursday, April 2 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:05s - Published Ukee Washington reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus Latest: COVID-19 Pandemic Headlines From Thursday, April 2 SECOND OF APRIL, WELCOME TOCBS-3 AT 4:00 NOW STREAMINGLIVE ON CBSN PHILLY.GOOD AFTERNOON EVERYONE I'MUKEE WASHINGTON.WE CONTINUE OUR SOCIALDISTANCING SO ALL OF US HEREAT CBS-3 STAY SAFE DURING THEOUTBREAK.IT IS JESSICA'S TURN TO WORKFROM HOME AS WE CONTINUE TOROTATE AND WE WILL TALK WITHHER COMING UP.LETS LOOK AT THE NUMBER OFTHE COVID-19 CASES IN OUR AREARIGHT NOW N NEW JERSEY THEREARE NOW MORE THAN 25,000CASES, AND THERE HAVE BEEN 537DEATHS, AND IN PENNSYLVANIATHERE ARE JUST OVER 7,000CASES, AND THERE HAVE BEEN 90DEATHS.IN DELAWARE, 368 CASES AND 11PEOPLE HAVE DIED.HERE ARE TODAY'S HEADLINES,PHILADELPHIA CITY COUNCILPASSED 85 MILLION-DOLLAR INEMERGENCY FUND TO GO DEAL WITHTHE OUTBREAK.EXPERTS ARE LOOKING AHEAD TONEXT WEEK WHEN A SURGE OFPATIENTS IS EXPECTED AT SOUTHJERSEY HOSPITALS.TWO CRUISE SHIPS CARRYINGPASSENGERS WITH SYMPTOMS OFTHE VIRUS WILL BE ALLOWED TODOCK IN FLORIDA.AND THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTION HAS BEEN PUSHEDBACK UNTIL AUGUST THE 17TH, ITWAS TO TAKE PLACE IN MID-JULY.U.S. UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS HIT A





