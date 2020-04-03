Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale in London

Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale in London

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 04:50s - Published < > Embed
Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale in London

Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale in London

The Prince of Wales has officially opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via a video link from his home at Birkhall in Scotland.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sevenguls

sevengül senbir RT @SkyNews: Prince Charles opens the new NHS Nightingale at the ExCeL Centre in east London, saying it will serve as "a shining light" dur… 12 seconds ago

shamawheel

S M Shamawheel Khan NHS Nightingale: world's largest critical care unit opens in London https://t.co/MigEApHTd5 Sent via @updayUK 53 seconds ago

seyiaries

Aries Inc RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Prince Charles opens the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCel Centre in London which will treat #coronavirus pati… 1 minute ago

wayne_atkinson

Wayne⚡️Atkinson Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale hospital 🚑 #nhsnightingale #excelcentre https://t.co/VlLyn8adU2 2 minutes ago

paxxman

@🏠🍦🆒 #washyourhands #resist #nosurrender #FBR RT @DailyMirror: Prince Charles opens 4,000-bed coronavirus Nightingale Hospital built in 9 days https://t.co/yV0LBbkGbS https://t.co/hZ5SP… 2 minutes ago

LulaZacharia22

lula zacharia RT @itvnews: Live: Prince Charles 'virtually' opens NHS Nightingale hospital https://t.co/IIjAOcmIS7 2 minutes ago

Lovely_Glambert

💖⚘Lovely Glambert 🌻💜GM-my heart💓💖🎵🎶 👍🙏🤗❤ World's largest critical care unit opens in London https://t.co/ueoJi9Vv8q Sent via @updayUK 2 minutes ago

SOMALIAMOI

Internal Security justice must prevail Way to go #chalie World's largest critical care unit opens in London https://t.co/kmy4ISuWLQ Sent via @updayUK 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.