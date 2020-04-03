Global  

NHS Nightingale in London opens

NHS Nightingale in London opens

NHS Nightingale in London opens

NHS Nightingale Hospital in London has officially opened.

The Prince of Wales virtually unveiled the plaque via a video link from his home at Birkhall in Scotland.

Report by Keaneyn.

