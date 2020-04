Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia School District Spring Break To Continue As Normal Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:38s - Published 6 days ago There has been no decision about whether to extend the school year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia School District Spring Break To Continue As Normal FROM MAYOR KENNEY OR POST AQUESTION WITH THE #ASK KENNEY.EVEN THOUGH PENNSYLVANIASCHOOLS ARE CLOSEDPHILADELPHIA SCHOOLS, SPRINGBREAK WILL CONTINUE AS NORMALACCORD TO GO SUPERINTENDENTDOCTOR WILLIAM HITE WHO HELD APRESS CONFERENCE ON LINE THISMORNING.WITHIN OF THE THINGS THATWAS REALLY IMPORTANT TOANNOUNCE IS THAT AT LEAST FROMA STAFF PERSPECTIVE, SPRINGBREAK WILL STILL BE TAKEN ASUSUAL FROM APRIL 6TH THROUGHAPRIL 9TH AND GOOD FRIDAY THEOBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY ONAPRIL 10TH IS STILL PLANNED.HITE SAYS THERE HAS BEEN NODECISION ABOUT WHETHER TOEXTEND THE SCHOOL YEAR.





