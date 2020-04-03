The USNS Comfort was supposed to aid NYC hospitals. But it has just 20 patients. now < > Embed Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 02:16s - Published The USNS Comfort was supposed to aid NYC hospitals. But it has just 20 patients. On Thursday, the U.S. Naval Ship Comfort, a hospital ship with 1,000 beds that was welcomed with revelry when it chugged into New York Harbor earlier this week, sat mostly empty. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Laura rutmanis RT @kylegriffin1: The 1,000-bed Comfort was supposed to aid New York. Trump left a sequester in the White House to personally see off the s… 11 seconds ago wiccanlez USNS Comfort Hospital Ship Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 3 Patients. – The New York Times https://t.co/8cGHATebFT 20 seconds ago cinnaminnie RT @BoSnerdley: The 1,000-Bed Comfort Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 20 Patients. https://t.co/50ghFFROOX 49 seconds ago Marteeen RT @nytimes: A 1,000-bed Navy ship was supposed to relieve New York City hospitals overwhelmed by the virus outbreak. Instead, it has only… 2 minutes ago Gen-X Blue Tick RT @MRodOfficial: The 1,000-Bed Comfort Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 20 Patients. https://t.co/Qo9bGJBgtE wow, Roosevelt must be tu… 4 minutes ago Copperhead RT @chefjoseandres: Comfort Hospital Ship Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 3 Patients. ⁦@nytimes⁩ We don’t learn! Puerto Rico,now NY+Lo… 5 minutes ago Vicki Ferguson The 1,000-Bed Comfort Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 20 Patients. https://t.co/3MAYcMVx7i Why has the Federal… https://t.co/BATmBxZiEp 6 minutes ago Buddy RT @jessesingal: What a fucking disaster. This is Katrina-level. The 1,000-Bed Comfort Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 20 Patients. h… 7 minutes ago