The USNS Comfort was supposed to aid NYC hospitals. But it has just 20 patients.

On Thursday, the U.S. Naval Ship Comfort, a hospital ship with 1,000 beds that was welcomed with revelry when it chugged into New York Harbor earlier this week, sat mostly empty.

