Corona Beer
Production Suspended Grupo Modelo made
the announcement
via Twitter on Friday.
The company, owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev,
also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers.
Production and marketing of
its beer are being halted because the Mexican government has deemed
it a non-essential business during the
coronavirus pandemic.
Mexico suspended non-essential businesses
and activities until April 30 in an effort to
stop the spread of the virus.
Grupo Modelo CEO Bill Newlands said
there is "ample supply to meet consumer
demand," and they don't expect shortages.
Beer and alcohol sales have been on
the rise over the past month in the U.S.