Corona Beer Production Suspended

Corona Beer Production Suspended Grupo Modelo made the announcement via Twitter on Friday.

The company, owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers.

Production and marketing of its beer are being halted because the Mexican government has deemed it a non-essential business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico suspended non-essential businesses and activities until April 30 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Grupo Modelo CEO Bill Newlands said there is "ample supply to meet consumer demand," and they don't expect shortages.

Beer and alcohol sales have been on the rise over the past month in the U.S.

