Governor Lee in Chattanooga

Bill lee traveled across the state today to assess how local governments are responding to covid-19.

News 12's angela moryan joins us now live from ut-chattanooga where the governor made his daily briefing.

Mayor gary davis: "it's not about what i can do, it's what i should be patrick core >> close state parks today that with you this afternoon tea i decided to clos all stately owned land area so you can go hide in state parks however name gary davis that is not a matter of what you do ... is about his anyone is saying that i should be doing is any number of things if you know what you need to go to work go back at the primaries and saddened to hear directly from the governor on what he's doing about testing and how hamilton county and making the grade at