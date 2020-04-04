Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Health Ministry confirms 2301 coronavirus cases in India

Health Ministry confirms 2301 coronavirus cases in India

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Health Ministry confirms 2301 coronavirus cases in India
Health Ministry confirms 2301 coronavirus cases in India
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LocalFocus1

Local Focus - Security Alerts Follow up: Israeli Ministry of Health confirms 7589 Coronavirus cases and 44 fatalities across Israel. 42 minutes ago

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English Iraqi #Kurdistan confirms 10 new coronavirus cases: health ministry [E-Kurd] https://t.co/nofT5exqB3 1 hour ago

LocalFocus1

Local Focus - Security Alerts Follow up: Palestinian Ministry of Health confirms new Coronavirus cases; Total of 205 Coronavirus cases across Wes… https://t.co/4DBImYfGMe 1 hour ago

LocalFocus1

Local Focus - Security Alerts Follow up: Israeli Ministry of Health confirms 7589 Coronavirus cases and 42 fatalities across Israel. 1 hour ago

WCM_JustSocial

Stephanie Lamy RT @_IWDAFY: "An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported… 2 hours ago

PlanetRojava

Rojava news network Independent news on Kurdistan: Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 10 new coronavirus cases: health ministry https://t.co/Ct6VxKiFcb 3 hours ago

kurdipost1

Kurdipost Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 10 new coronavirus cases: health ministry https://t.co/9rkKTUHl0a 3 hours ago

kafleramzz

KaFle RameshwOr Three new persons have tested positive for the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Nepal, confirms Ministry of Heal… https://t.co/ZBnDWuyfPF 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.