Spain Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To April 26

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
According to Reuters, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will request for parliament to extend lockdown measures until April 26.

As of Saturday, Spain’s total death toll rose to 11,744, making them the world’s second highest after Italy.

But according to the Health Ministry, their daily death toll fell from 950 on Thursday to 809 on Saturday.

Maria Jose Sierra, the deputy head of Spain’s health emergency, explained "there are many more light cases of coronavirus which are not included in our figures because we are concentrating on the most serious cases.” Spaniards have been under a strict lockdown for four weeks.

Only health care workers are allowed to travel to and from work.

