COVID-19 | France evacuated 112 citizens stranded in India amid lockdown now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:06s - Published COVID-19 | France evacuated 112 citizens stranded in India amid lockdown France on Saturday evacuated 112 French citizens stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The French nationals were evacuated using a special Air India flight from Cochin International Airport. The French nationals were stranded in India due to the lockdown amid coronavirus. The flight left for Paris at around 8 am. 0

