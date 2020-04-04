Global  

COVID-19 | France evacuated 112 citizens stranded in India amid lockdown

COVID-19 | France evacuated 112 citizens stranded in India amid lockdown

COVID-19 | France evacuated 112 citizens stranded in India amid lockdown

France on Saturday evacuated 112 French citizens stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The French nationals were evacuated using a special Air India flight from Cochin International Airport.

The French nationals were stranded in India due to the lockdown amid coronavirus.

The flight left for Paris at around 8 am.

