Coronavirus Cases: Massachusetts Reaches Total Of 11,736 Cases, 216 Deaths

Coronavirus Cases: Massachusetts Reaches Total Of 11,736 Cases, 216 Deaths
WBZ-TV breaks down the numbers by age group.
BrePWBZ

Breana Pitts RT @wbz: Coronavirus Cases: Massachusetts Reaches Total Of 11,736 Cases, 216 Deaths https://t.co/gT6mu64YT9 1 hour ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus Cases: Massachusetts Reaches Total Of 11,736 Cases, 216 Deaths https://t.co/gT6mu64YT9 2 hours ago

UnchaTiranga

BillionIndian🇮🇳 RT @ylizgomez: @marty_walsh Update: Coronavirus reaches 5,000 cases in Massachusetts without any officials doing anything to stop the sprea… 6 days ago

ylizgomez

Chico’s Mom 🌹 @marty_walsh Update: Coronavirus reaches 5,000 cases in Massachusetts without any officials doing anything to stop the spread. 6 days ago

