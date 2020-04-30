Out of 105 deaths, 72 people who died of COVID-19 were cases of co-morbidity: WB Chief Secy

Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Rajiva Sinha informed that out of 105 deaths reported, 33 people died in state due to COVID-19 while 72 other people who died of COVID-19 were the cases of comorbidity.

Sinha said, "On April 30, 37 cases have been reported and 15 cured and discharged.

So as of today, total active cases of coronavirus in West Bengal is 572.

Total death has seen a jump and as of today the number is 33 in West Bengal because of COVID-19.

Altogether 139 people have been discharged.

1905 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

In Expert Committee for Conducting Audit into the Death of COVID-19 patients report, the expert committee has examined 105 people and has said that 33 people have died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Incidentally, COVID-19 was found in 72 other people who died of comorbidity."

