Should The General Public Wear Masks?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, officials and public health authorities recommended against the public wearing masks.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that wearing masks could increase the risk of catching the virus.

According to Gizmodo, the government also said health care workers who needed them were short in supply.

But now that people know that the virus can spread before people start feeling sick, it might be more necessary.

