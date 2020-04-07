Mask Protection

Health professionals are recommending everyone wear a mask in public.

To wear a face mask to help check the spread of the corona virus..

Before you hit the road ááápicking up car keysááááá don't forget your facemask.

áááápicking up a face masksáááá that is what the cdc is asking people to do to help stop the spread of the corona virus.

Brandi krajewski , public relations director for winston medical center in louisville..

Says it is important that people follow the governors shelter in place and guidelines provided by health officials.

"by people not taking it serious and not covering their face and not doing the general handwashing that they're supposed to be doing the six foot rule the social distancing and things of that nature we're going to see more people infected with this.

We are trying to you know get to a point where this is not as bad as we seen it."

And for those who may wonder what exactly a mask can do during this time?

"basically the masks are supposed to be utilized to serve as a tool to possibly keep those who have it and don't know it, from transmitting the virus to others."

And if you are in need of a mask, krajewski has a suggestion... "the cdc.gov website has a pattern where people can get on there and kind a know how to create their own masks."

In an attempt to help shed light on the importance of wearing face masks during this time..

Law- enforcement is also stepping in... starkville police chief mark ballard says his department is adding face masks and protective gloves to their patrol uniforms. sot - starkville police chief - mark ballard "our officers are expected to be leaders so when cdc says and asks every american to wear a mask and protective equipment we are going to lead by example what we were asking the general public is not to be afraid or scared this is just a common protection protocol to protect the men and women in law- enforcement."

