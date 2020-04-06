It Was A Virtual Palm Sunday For Many

Global  

Cardinal Dolan held Palm Sunday mass on Sunday inside an empty St.

Patrick's Cathedral as many parishioners watched online.

It was yet another reality of the coronavirus outbreak.

CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports

