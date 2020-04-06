It Was A Virtual Palm Sunday For Many now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published It Was A Virtual Palm Sunday For Many Cardinal Dolan held Palm Sunday mass on Sunday inside an empty St. Patrick's Cathedral as many parishioners watched online. It was yet another reality of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports 0

Tweets about this Peter Collins RT @RobinGibbons2: Evening Prayer Palm Sunday Eve Virtual Priest O Christ of the lonely &fearful, from triumph you faced betrayal & the los… 3 hours ago Gigio RT @NYDailyNews: Many churches throughout the U.S. held virtual services on Palm Sunday due to coronavirus concerns. But several rebelliou… 3 hours ago Robin Gibbons Evening Prayer Palm Sunday Eve Virtual Priest O Christ of the lonely &fearful, from triumph you faced betrayal & th… https://t.co/6cK9vPQuIp 3 hours ago Kelly Cole RT @jmvanekk: This Sunday I am reminded that Jesus went into Jerusalem prepared to give up everything for me. It is OKAY that we are giving… 5 hours ago Queen Xteen I have seen SO MANY PEOPLE post virtual Palm Sunday services on Instagram... Bitch didn’t u hear Matthew when he sa… https://t.co/EaWIVaQdIO 5 hours ago jess This Sunday I am reminded that Jesus went into Jerusalem prepared to give up everything for me. It is OKAY that we… https://t.co/wiGLr6zcxF 7 hours ago Marge Gasnick I have to say, the livestreamed Palm Sunday mass offered by @oldstpats in Chicago was incredibly beautiful and mean… https://t.co/rBqjjhR2JR 7 hours ago Ann Meyer @VanJones68 Just finished going to virtual Palm Sunday service. Didn't even have to wear a mask. Those churches s… https://t.co/whg36VEQYR 7 hours ago