183 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI OVERNIGHT.THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISREPORTING 183 NEW CASES OFCOVID-19.EIGHT NEW DEATHS HAVE ALSO BEENCONFIRMED,AND CORONAVIRUS CASES HAVE BEENIDENTIFIED IN FIVE MORELONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES ACROSS THE STATE.

THETOTAL OFMISSISSIPPI'S CASES SINCE MARCH11 NOWSTANDS AT 1,638, WITH 43 DEATHS.IF YOU HAVE BEEN TESTED FORCOVID-19 AND ARE WAITING FORRESULTS, STAYING ATHOME AND AWAY FROM OTHERS ISESSENTIAL TOPREVENT THE SPREAD OF DISEASE.THE MISSISSIPPI CORONAVIRUSHOTLINE IS THE BEST WAY TO GETYOUR QUESTIONS ABOUTCOVID-19 ANSWERED.CALL ANY TIME AT 877- 978-6453.

A WARM SUNNY SUNDAY COULD TEMPTPEOPLEWHO HAVE BEEN SHELTERING INPLACETHIS WEEKE