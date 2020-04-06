Bay Area Zoos Take Precautions After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:37s - Published Bay Area Zoos Take Precautions After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For Coronavirus Bay Area zoos are taking precautions after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Betty Yu reports. (4-5-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this