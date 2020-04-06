Global  

Bronx Zoo's Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:20s - Published
The zoo says the 4-year-old big cat was tested after she and six other cats developed dry coughs, Heather Brown reports (4:20).

WCCO Mid-Morning - April 6, 2020

