Tom Dempsey passes away at 73

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Tom Dempsey passes away at 73
If you've heard the name tom Dempsey, chances are you're a Saints fan.
0
Tom Dempsey passes away at 73

- if you know the name tom- dempsey... chances are... - you're a saints fan.- unfortunately... this week, - we're hearing his name in - association - with the corona-virus... as one- of the latest victims, of - this deadly pandemic.

- on saturday... dempsey passed - away, at the age of 73... after- contracting covid-19... on marc- 25th.

- dempsey... who had been battlin- alzheimer's - disease and dementia, since - 2012... is best known for his - record-setting 63-yard field- goal, in 1970.- that game-winning kick against- the detroit lions - broke the previous record by- seven yards... a mark that- stood for 28 years... until it- was tied by jason elam... and - later - broken by matt prater... and hi- 64-yard boot, in 20-13.

- despite playing just two season- in new orleans... - dempsey was beloved by saints - fans, for overcoming all- the odds... as a man born - without toes on his right - kicking - foot... or fingers on his right- hand.

- rest in peace, tom.




