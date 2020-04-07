Family Describes Experience With Coronavirus

Guidelines.

A hazel green woman -- shares her experience fighting the coronavirus.

"it would take me to eat, lets say a sandwich, it would take me like an hour, just because i couldn't breathe."

Ash voisine says people should take the virus seriously.

But she also wants people to understand you can recover from it.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live outside the lincoln health system in fayetteville -- where she spent days in the i-c-u.

Megan?

Ash voisine spent four days to be exact here last week -- away from her family in intensive care.

She explains it was scary at times... but she's feeling better tonight.

Voisine says:"i kinda started to feel tired, a little fatigued, um headaches, so i was like oh man this pollen is really bad."

It started off as what she thought was just seasonal allergies.

But her symptoms quickly escalated within just a few days.

Voisine says:"it was just so difficult to breathe - i was sitting on the couch just gasping for air."

Her husband -- a paramedic took her vitals -- and consulted with a doctor over the phone.

Voisine says:"the doctor was like yeah, your heart rate is 140, you're going to the emergency room right now."

Within an hour of getting to the e-r... voisine was in the i-c-u.

Voisine says:"it was some nights, very frustrating and scary, cause i can't, you know, you can't see your family, they can't come and see you, so you're basically in this room, but i never felt like my life was in danger."

And while she was there -- her 11-year-old daughter started showing symptoms... then her 14 year old son followed.

She says they won't be tested... but doctors are assuming they both have it.

Natz daughter her daughter is already feeling better... but she's still worried about her son.

He has asthma.

Voisine says:"you know because he is at one of those high risk, but if we could just get this social distancing down, less people then less lives are going to be at risk."

And while she says coronavirus shouldn't be considered a death -sentence ... it shouldn't be treated lightly.

Voisine says:"i think that's the best approach is just to respect and understand that its not just the flu, its not in our dna, this is not something that our bodies can naturally fight, but at the same time, we also need to know what our bodies are capable of, and keep that fear -- you know talk people off the ledge."

Although she was treated here in tennessee -- her case is being counted in alabama.

She says she will be visiting a pulmonologist after she's fully recovered just to make sure there isn't long-term damage.

Reporting in fayetteville... mr waay 31