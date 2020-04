Health Headlines - 4-6-20

SOME PEOPLE ARE SO AFRAID OFGOING TO THE HOSPITAL DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC...THEY'RE DOING ANYTHING TO AVOIDIT.AND THAT INCLUDES SOME PREGNANTWOMEN WHO ARE INCHING CLOSER TOTHEIR DUE DATE.JACQUELINE FRANCIS INTRODUCES USTO ONE WEST MICHIGAN WOMAN...WHO MADE ALAST-MINUTE SWITCH TO A HOMEBIRTH.STAY HOME.

STAY SAFE... ITS APHRASE PREGNANT WOMEN ARE TAKINGTO HEART..FOR JACKLYN SHEA..

-- ONE OFWEST MICHIGAN'S NEWEST MOM'S --IT CAME DOWN TO A LAST MINUTEDECISION..13"AS WOMEN ARE CONCERNED ANDFAMILIES ARE WORRIED ABOUT GOINGTO THE HOSPITAL ANDPOSSIBLE EXPOSURE.

ANOTHERANXIETY FOR FAMILIES AT THEMOMENT IS THE CONCERN THAT THEYWON'T BE ABLE TO HAVE THESUPPORT PERSON WITH THEM AT THEHOSPITAL WHEN THEY GET THERE." ANEW REALITY EXPECTING MOTHERSARE FACING AS HOSPITALSNATIONWIDE LIMIT THE NUMBER OFPEOPLEALLOWED IN THE DELIVERY ROOM ANDVISITORS IN GENERAL.

JACKLYNDELIVERED A HEALTHY BABY BOY...IN THE COMFORT OF HER OWN HOME"WITH EVERYTHING THAT'S GOING ITJUST SEEMED LIKE A NO BRAINERFOR US."AS MORE EXPECTING MOTHERS COMETO THAT SAME CONCLUSION--MIDWIFES ARE SCRAMBLINGTO MEET THE INCREASED DEMAND.WHILE FAMILIES STRUGGLE TO COVERTHE COST..-- AS MOST INSURANCEPLANS, INCLUDING MEDICAID, DON'TCOVER OUT OF HOSPITAL BIRTHS."WE ARE HOPING THAT INSURANCECOMPANIES WILL START TO COVERTHIS MORE FOR FAMILIES."LAST WEEK "FRIENDS OF MICHIGANMIDWIVES" SENT GOVERNOR WHITMERTHIS LETTER... ASKING SHE ISSUEAN EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT WOULDEXTEND MEDICAID COVERAGE TOLICENSED MIDWIVES AS IT ALIGNSWITH THE PUBLIC HEALTH GOAL OFPREVENTING THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.A NEW AUSTRALIAN STUDY SHOWS...CHILDREN WHO ARE BORNPREMATURE... AREMORE LIKELY TO STRUGGLE INSCHOOL.RESEARCHERS LOOKED ATSTANDARDIZED TEST SCORES OF MORETHAN 7-THOUSAND STUDENTS... BETWEEN FIVE AND 18 YEARSOLD.THEY FOUND CHILDREN WHO WEREBORN EARLY ... SCORED LOWER INREADINGAND MATH... THAN THEIRFULL-TERM PEER