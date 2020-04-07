Who Is Dominic Raab? The De Facto Deputy Prime Minister As Boris Johnson Hospitalised With Coronavirus

With prime minister Boris Johsnon sick in hospital with coronavirus, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been deputised to take on some of the PMs responsibilities.

Raab left his job as a lawyer, entering politics in 2010 as an MP.

He has only spent three years as front bencher since he first took a role as Brexit Secretary in Theresa May’s 2017 cabinet.

He has drawn criticism for some of his comments around feminists, welfare and disability rights.