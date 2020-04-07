How Coronavirus pandemic affects cancer patients

Global  

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
KEZI 9 News talks with Janina Rager, a member of the Eugene Police Department's Community Engagement Team.

She's also battling breast cancer and talks about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic is having on cancer patients.

Midday.

I'm bryan anderson.

And i'm jaime hays.

We're continuing our coronavirus coverage now with a look at how this pandemic affects people battling cancer.

Joining us live now by "zoom" is janina rager.

You may recognize her.

She's been to our news studio often as part of the eugene police department's community engagement team.

Now, she's battling breast cancer.

Janina, thank you so much for joining us.

First, how are you feeling?

You've been essentially isolated in your home.

And that's just one of the several effects of the pandemic on cancer warriors.

What else is happening that you want to shed light on?

Janina, you say that some cancer patients' doctor's apointments are even being cancelled or postponed.

And you tell us the covid-19 pandemic is even affecting cancer patients' day to day basic hygiene?

During oregon's stay-at-home order still in effect, how are you finding support?

Janina, where are you at in your treatment process and what's next?

If you're just joining us...janina rager is with eugene police department's community engagement team.

She's also battling breast cancer and she's sharing how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting cancer patients.

You can find our full interview online at kezi.com.

Janina.

Thank you again for joining us.

We are all with you as you




